The Demolition Man sequel nobody asked for is in development, according to the film’s star, Sylvester Stallone.

During an Instagram Q&A from fans, Stallone, looking like quite the silver fox while sporting gray hair and beard, said:

“I think it is coming. We’re working on it right now with Warner Brothers and it’s looking fantastic, so that should come out. That’s going to happen.”

Demolition Man, for you youngins, was a 1993 satirical sci-fi shoot-em-up and the classic tale of a hardnosed cop who plays by his own rules (Stallone) and his chase of a nefarious crime lord (Wesley Snipes) who inspired Dennis Rodman to change his hairstyle. When the two are thawed out of CryoPrison in 2023 — both guys have been incarcerated sort of like Han Solo for non-tax-evasion crimes — and thawed decades later to resume their feud. In between all of this Sandra Bullock joins in the hijinx.

Spoiler alert: Snipes get killed at the end of the movie, so it’s not likely he’ll be back. Bullock, too, wasn’t mentioned in Stallone’s IG post.

Also unclear is what mentally ill movie studio executive believes this would be a good idea. Maybe they should watch Rambo: Last Blood and reconsider? Just an idea.