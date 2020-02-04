Stefi Cohen Just Shattered 3 World Records in One Day

Powerlifter Stefi Cohen has a habit of breaking world records, and she took the opportunity to do just that at this past weekend's Hybrid Showdown II, a World Raw Powerlifting Federation-sanctioned competition held at her Hybrid Performance Method gym.

Weighing in at 114.19 pounds—her lightest weight in three years—she deadlifted 205kg (456 pounds) for an all-time world record, squatted 202.5kg (446 pounds) for another all-time world record. She benched 102.5kg (226 pounds), lifting a total of 510 kg (1,124 pounds) for yet another all-time world record.

Check out videos of the lifts here:

Cohen typically competes in the 56kg (123-pound) weight class, but she cut 15 pounds ahead of the Hybrid Showdown to compete at 52kg (114.6 pounds) and snatch a few more records. Her grand total is now 25 all-time world records, which is absolutely incredible considering she's only 27 years old. Some Instagram followers commented that she should jump up to the 132-pound weight class, and Cohen replied that she'd even move up to compete at 148 pounds.

We can't wait to see what's next for Cohen, but there were a few other world records to be spoken for at Sunday's invite-only competition.

Jamal Browner broke two all-time world records in the 110kg (242-pound) raw class with a 440.5kg (971.5-pound) deadlift and a 990kg (2,182.6-pound) total. Despite his success, he's got his eyes set on even bigger numbers and is prepping for the Animal Pak cage, a platform where many a lifter has pushed their limits.

Another record-breaking athlete at the weekend's competition was another 110kg lifter, Kevin Oak, who squatted 860 pounds raw for an all-time world record. Somehow, he made it look relatively easy.

Another popular lifter who showed face at the event was Jon Call, aka jujimufu. He's been known for his feats of strength and wild stunts for some time now, but the Hybrid Showdown was his first full powerlifting meet, he said in an Instagram post.

He competed at 110kg and ended the day with a 302.5kg (666.9-pound) squat, 182.5kg (402.3-pound) bench press—with an arm injury, he expained in the comments on his post—and a 302.5kg (666.9-pound) deadlift for a 787.5kg (1,736.1-pound) total. Not bad for a first-timer.

With so many talented and driven lifters in the game, we can't wait to see how far they can push it to keep those world records rising.