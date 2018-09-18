Still Playing the Game: Triple H’s Top 10 WWE Moments

Paul Levesque is known for many roles within the world of pro wrestling, and after decades of competing in some of the most memorable WWE matches of all time, The Game is now taking charge of WWE’s boardroom.

The Muscle & Fitness cover star and wrestling god is still going strong at 49 and will soon lace-up his boots for one last dance with the Undertaker at the WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia on October 6. In recognition of his historic run at the top, we're taking a look back at 10 incredible moments from his career.

WWE Super Show-Down will be broadcast Live on the WWE Network. For more information, and to get your first 30 days for FREE, visit WWEnetwork.com.