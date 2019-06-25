'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Critiques Fitness Influencer's Beer Chugging Technique

Canadian fitness influencer Amanda Ruller recently posted a photo of her pounding two beers on Twitter and Instagram, next to a photo of the one and only "Stone Cold" Steve Austin chugging some Steveweisers from his WWE heyday.

She asked her followers who they thought did it better, and wouldn’t you know, "Stone Cold" himself responded with his thoughts and gave Amanda a "hell yeah," though he did have some advice for her.



Almost textbook form. Almost. Both arms need to be extended or straightened about 6 degrees. Although I do not have a degree in kinesiology or biomechanics, I am considered a worldwide expert in all things beer related. In particular, drinking. Keep up the good work. — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) June 25, 2019

Amanda invited him to drink with her in person, which would be the best beer drinking story of all time.



Thanks for the tips! Guess we will have to do this LIVE sometime to settle this debate! 🍻 — Amanda Ruller (@AMANDAbolic) June 25, 2019



Maybe we need to arm wrestle as a tie breaker 😎 — Amanda Ruller (@AMANDAbolic) June 25, 2019

There you have it, folks. Forget frat houses and tailgates, the real place to get professional beer drinking counsel is from "Stone Cold." Here’s hoping more people take to the Internet to show Steve Austin how they drink two beers at once (even though we’re writing this on a Tuesday morning and chugging beer may be inappropriate. But, it's five o'clock somewhere).

In the meantime, here’s what some Twitter users thought of the comparison and who did it better.



You because you're actually drinking it and not wearing it. — John Hutton (@templeofthehut) June 25, 2019