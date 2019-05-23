‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Trailer: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton Go to War

Arnold Schwarzenegger is back for another ride in the new Terminator: Dark Fate trailer, and he's bringing an old friend along. Linda Hamilton is returning as the iconic Sarah Connor in the new Terminator sequel, picking things up after the events of the action classic Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Paramount Pictures released the new trailer for the film, and a featurette going behind-the-scenes of the making of the film with producer James Cameron and the cast.

This time around, the story is set two decades after T2 and finds a young girl Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes) being chased by a new, liquid-transforming Terminator (Gabriel Luna), who was sent back in time to kill her. Ramos has protection in the form of Grace, a Terminator-like soldier who is a human-machine hybrid and one of the good guys.

Eventually, Grace and Dani cross paths with Sarah Connor, who blows the hell out of the Terminator and offers them protection. That of course leads Connor and the gang to the O.G. Terminator himself, the T-800 "Model 101" played by Schwarzenegger. After the last two Terminator films failed critically and commercially, producer James Cameron (director of T2) and director Tim Miller (director of Deadpool) are hoping to get the Terminator franchise back on track. This trailer is a very good start.

Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller, will be released on November 1, 2019.