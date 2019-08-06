Thor Björnsson Makes Deadlifting 815 Pounds Look Like Nothing

Hafþór "Thor" Björnsson, the 2018 World's Strongest Man, never ceases to make seemingly impossible feats of strength look easy, and his latest Instagram lift is no exception. The gargantuan Icelandic strongman shared a video of himself deadlifting 815 pounds for a single, as if it was no big deal.

You can watch him inhale some smelling salts and complete the lift with relative ease in this post:

Considering he deadlifted 1,046 pounds at the 2019 Arnold Strongman Classic (again, making it look fairly easy), it's no surprise that he can pull 815. But watching a guy lift that much like it's nothing never really gets old.

An injury derailed him at this year's World's Strongest Man competition, but Björnsson, aka The Mountain from Game of Thrones, didn't let it put him out of commission. He still finished third behind winner Martins Licis and Mateusz Kieliszkowski, putting him on the podium for the 8th year in a row.

Now, Björnsson is getting ready for the Iceland's Strongest Man Challenge on August 10, where Kieliszkowski will also be competing as a guest.

