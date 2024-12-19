Tom Cruise is known for producing some of the most captivating action sequences in cinema history. From Mission Impossible to Edge of Tomorrow, but his commitment to presenting legitimate glimpses of the military has earned him fans from all forces, and a pretty hefty award to boot.

For his portrayal of ‘Maverick’ in the Top Gun movies, Cruise had already been named as the U.S. Navy’s 36th Honorary Naval Aviator. The recent movie sequel was widely credited with reigniting younger viewer’s interest in the possibility of joining the Navy. This week, for his continued staunch advocacy of the force, he’s been awarded further and given the Department of the Navy Distinguished Public Service (DPS) Award.

Tom Cruise received the DPS Award

The presentation was made on December 17 for “bringing awareness and appreciation for the Navy’s highly trained personnel and the sacrifices they make while in uniform,” according to an official press release. The award itself was presented by Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro and is the highest honor that the secretary can bestow on a civilian. The time and preparation that Cruise puts into both his characters and their risky scenarios continues to inspire. “It was an honor to present Tom Cruise with a Defense Public Service award for his decades of naval advocacy through many movies,” said Del Toro following the event. “His work has inspired generations to serve in our Navy and Marine Corps.”

Cruise has long been commended by movie critics for his commitment during almost 40 years of filmmaking. He is famous for performing most of his own stunts, and is a huge supporter of the military. “I’m happy I have been able to be a source of inspiration to many of the sailors who serve today or have served in the past,” said the Hollywood icon on accepting the honor. “The effort was not just on my end, but the cast and crew I get to work with on all our sets. They are what really bring the work to life.”

From climbing skyscrapers to submerging himself underwater, and hanging off the side of an aircraft, Cruise has earned his cinema stripes. He joins Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks as a recipient of the highly limited DPS award.

Rumor has it that the star is also currently working on Top Gun 3, while next year will see the premiere of Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning on May 23, 2025.