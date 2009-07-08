TRIPLE H ON…

Cheat food: “I‘m like most guys: I like to cheat with burgers and pizza. I‘ll cheat with sushi, too, but it‘s a pretty clean cheat.”

His daughter being backstage at live events: “She sees people backstage with giant outfits, but everyone‘s a giant here. She‘s used to it.”

Aging: “When I got to my mid-30s, everything stopped working. When I was younger, I could basically not eat junk for a couple of days and my abs would pop back in…not anymore.”

Planning ahead: “If you know you have to eat in two hours but you‘re on the road, don‘t wait the two hours and then try to figure out what you‘re going to have. Be prepared.”

Doing more movies: “It‘s difficult timing-wise to make everything work out. I have three scripts right now. I don‘t know if any of them are good, but I‘d have to really like it to take time away from wrestling.”

