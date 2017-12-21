Tyron Woodley Says He'd Train Floyd Mayweather Jr. Amid UFC Fight Rumors

According to Dana White, Floyd Mayweather Jr. fighting a few bouts in the Octagon is absolutely a possibility. If another superfight (or a few) actually comes to fruition, Mayweather's going to need some pointers from an MMA pro before he stands a chance against a powerhouse like UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor—someone with whom the masses would love to see him go a few rounds in the Octagon.

Enter UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley, who seized the opportunity to announce himself as a potential trainer for his friend, "Money" Mayweather, if the fight does take place.

He also went on to discuss the possibility of the fight, Mayweather's potential tune-up opponents, and fighting styles.

Take a look at the video below:

The buzz all began when Mayweather said that it was plausible for him to make a billion dollars with a multi-fight deal with the UFC. Following these semi-outrageous comments, Dana White confirmed to ESPN that the UFC and Mayweather were in talks for a fight in the Octagon.

UFC flyweight champ Demetrious Johnson also chimed in recently on the breaking news, saying that he would be up for a fight with the boxer and would even offer altered rules to make things a little more fair.

If the May-Mac fight is any indication, there's a ton of cash to be made if Mayweather ends up agreeing to fight in the Octagon, but it remains to be seen if he'll actually be able to compete at a decent level in a sport so different from boxing.

If it does happen, we're sure to see plenty of other UFC veterans throwing their hats into the ring—or should we say Octagon—for a shot at coaching the boxing legend in MMA.