Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman Get into Insane Fight on WWE 'Raw'

Lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury is not afraid to take on any opponent. Having gone undefeated in the boxing ring, with 29 wins and one draw, Fury now seems primed for a new challenge — this time, in the pro wrestling ring.

On last night’s episode of Raw, Fury clashed with Bruan Strowman, and the two had to be separated by security guards and a good portion of the locker room. Check out the action here:

For those not up to speed on why Fury’s spending his time in the squared circle, allow us to catch you up.

The boxing champ was sitting ringside at WWE SmackDown last week during Strowman’s eight-man tag team match. At first, the two exchanged a few playful verbal and physical taunts. Things got a little fiery, though, when Strowman tossed Dolph Ziggler like a human rag doll at the barricade, knocking Fury back.

Not one to take things sitting down, Fury hopped the barricade after the match and attempted to charge at Strowman, but he was held back by security.

So Fury came to Raw looking for an apology from the “Monster Among Men.” He must not have known Strowman that well, but he quickly became acquainted as the massive wrestler carried Fury into the ringpost. Immediately, a swarm of security guards ran into the ring and separated the two. Mere security guards weren’t enough, and a handful of wrestlers had to come into the ring to separate Strowman and Fury.

Strowman eventually walked away from the ring, and as Cesaro tried to calm Fury down he felt the—well, the fury of the heavyweight boxer.

You thought it was over?! The MASSIVE BRAWL between @BraunStrowman and @Tyson_Fury continued after #Raw went off the air!!!👊👊 pic.twitter.com/vR8ukJQOD9 — WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2019

This is far from the first time boxers and wrestlers have clashed. Amateur boxer Mr. T took on Rowdy Roddy Piper in a boxing match at WrestleMania 2 that ended in a disqualification when Piper bodyslammed Mr. T. We pity the fool, because Piper ended up paying for it dearly.

In 1998, Mike Tyson famously served as the special outside enforcer for Stone Cold Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels’ championship match and knocked Michaels out cold after Austin won. And of course, Floyd “Money” Mayweather toppled The Big Show at WrestleMania 24, keeping his undefeated streak intact.

Will Fury follow in these boxers' footsteps and step into the squared circle at next year’s WrestleMania? Or will we get to see him and Strowman duke it out before then?

Either way, it's clear the "Gypsy King" wants another crack at Strowman, judging by his Instagram at least.

Regardless, we’re quite excited to see where this rivalry goes.