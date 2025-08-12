With the race to secure live sports and entertainment more competitive than ever before, television networks are breaking out the big bucks to lure audiences away from box sets and social media in order to bolster their monthly subscription numbers. To that end, Paramount and ESPN have inked epic deals to put a headlock on UFC and WWE’s incredibly popular programming. So, with both leagues changing channels in 2026, here’s what you need to know.

UFC’s 7.7 Bn Deal With Paramount+

The world’s most popular MMA league will be punching and kicking its way to Paramount, ending the existing pay-per-view structure with Disney’s ESPN+ service, thanks to a staggering $7.7bn US rights deal. Under the new seven-year contract, all 13 of UFC’s flagship numbered special events and 30 Fight Nights per year will stream over the Paramount+ platform. Some of these events are also expected to air on CBS. For fight fans, watching UFC just got cheaper. A standard numbered pay-per-view costs $79.99 per event, plus the ESPN+ subscription at around $11.99 per month. Paramount+ is considerably less expensive. Its monthly subscription cost sits at $7.99 per month with ads, or £12.99 ad-free.

“This historic deal with Paramount and CBS is incredible for UFC fans and out athletes,” said UFC’s Chief Executive Officer Dana White. “For the first time ever, fans in the US will have access to all UFC content without a pay-per-view mode, making it even more affordable and accessible to view the greatest fights on a massive platform.”

While Paramount and UFC may extend this deal globally in the future, international rights contacts mean that it is specific to the United States at present. For example, in Canada the UFC rights are with Sportsnet and TVA Sports, and in the U.K., they remain with TNT Sports.

WWE WrestleMania Heads To ESPN

ESPN may be leaving the octagon, but the sports network is now headed to the pro wrestling ring after signing a five-year, $1.6 billion rights deal with WWE for its major events. Unlike the Paramount+ deal, however, WWE’s programming is spread out across several networks. Here’s how things will pan out when the new deal starts in 2026:

ESPN’s new direct-to-consumer streaming service will replace Peacock as the place for U.S. fans to see premium live events, beginning with WrestleMania 42 in April 2026. This will be followed by WWE’s calendar of special events including SummerSlam and the Royal Rumble. This move comes as a surprise to many, since Netflix were expected to extend their current deal that airs the grappling league’s weekly shows such as Monday Night Raw. For those who are still confused, here’s the breakdown of WWE’s major shows and where you’ll find them:

Monthly premium live events: ESPN from April 2026

Monday Night Raw: Netflix

WWE NXT: The CW

Friday Night Smackdown: USA Network

“WWE’s agreement with ESPN is a pivotal moment for our millions of fans across the United States: the leader in sports entertainment partnering with the biggest brand in sports media,” said Nick Khan, who is the president of WWE. “Bringing WWE’s flagship events to ESPN’s platform is tremendously exciting. We know the sky is the limit.”

While U.S. viewers will still need multiple subscriptions to keep up with WWE, international fans win here as far as cost because Netflix has full rights to all WWE content in territories including Canada and the United Kingdom, meaning one monthly subscription covers it all. Once looked down upon as a lesser form of sports and entertainment by some television rights experts, the UFC and WWE are breaking their own records for content contracts and appear to be going from strength to strength under the ownership of TKO.