Uncomfortably Realistic DeepFake Video Imagines Sly Stallone as the Terminator

Sylvester Stallone has carried his fair share of action movie franchises over the years, but he's never graced the Terminator series that helped propel Arnold Schwarzenegger to Hollywood stardom—in fact, the two were pretty competitive in those days. But thanks to artificial intelligence technology known as DeepFake, we now know exactly how Sly would’ve looked as Schwarzenegger's iconic T-800.

YouTuber Ctrl Shift Face's mashup video shows that Stallone could've pulled off the role. This classic scene in which the Terminator learns how to smile is equal parts hilarious and disturbing with Stallone's face added to the T-800.

The clip caught the attention of Sly himself, and he reposted the video on Instagram with the caption, “This is what a terminator would look like if he was built from spaghetti and pizza!”

Clearly, Ctrl Shift Face is quite the magician with this tech. He has several other clips on his channel, including videos that manipulate movies like Fight Club and a seriously haunting addition of Heath Ledger's Joker to his role in A Knight's Tale (which the YouTuber dubs A Dark Knight's Tale.) He even tweaked a clip of comedian Bill Hader impersonating Arnold Schwarzenegger, making the comedians face transform into The Oak's as the routine went along.

With the release of Rambo: Last Blood on the horizon, we can only hope that we get to see what an Austrian John Rambo could’ve looked like as well.