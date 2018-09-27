Courtesy of WWE

The Undertaker’s Top 10 WWE Moments

After almost three decades in the ring, the Undertaker has racked up a lot of top moments.

Courtesy of WWE
Considered by many to be the most iconic WWE superstar of all time, the Undertaker has been laying waste to petrified opponents on our TV screens for almost three decades. His unearthly character and thrilling matches have given pro wrestling fans some incredible moments, and he's not done yet.  

As the Phenom from Death Valley prepares to do battle with Triple H one last time at WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia, M&F takes a look at the Undertaker’s top ten greatest moments.

Watch the Undertaker battle Triple H once last time at WWE Super Show-Down, Live from Melbourne, Australia, on October 6th via WWE Network. For more information, and to get your first 30 days for FREE, visit wwenetwork.com.

Courtesy of WWE
10. Undertaker Debuts at Survivor Series

The Deadman made his WWE television debut on Thanksgiving Day, 1990, and he’s been digging holes and taking souls ever since. ‘Taker was first introduced as a surprise member of Ted DiBiases Million Dollar Dream Team at the Survivor Series pay-per-view event where he, all decked out in black, looked like he'd just completed a shift as a gravedigger. WWE fans simply didn't know what to make of the Undertaker at first.

Mystery would soon turn to misery for the opposing team that night however, as the phenom pinned Dusty Rhodes and then introduced his devastating Tombstone Piledriver, dropping Koko B. Ware to make a very clear statement: WWE would never be the same again. 

Courtesy of WWE
9. Undertaker Locks Ultimate Warrior in a Casket

On an episode of Superstars of Wrestling back on April 13, 1991, the Undertaker shocked the world when he attacked the Ultimate Warrior and then locked him in an airtight casket during a talk show segment hosted by the Deadman’s manager, Paul Bearer. 

After what seemed like an eternity, ringside officials eventually freed Warrior from his potential resting place but not before an eerie message was sent to the rest of the locker room. This incident would prove to be the first of many casket related confrontations in WWE over the years. 

Courtesy of WWE
8. Undertaker Topples Hulkamania

Just one year removed from his scintillating debut, the Deadman found himself in the main event of Survivor Series 1991, challenging Hulk Hogan for his first WWE championship. Could the Creatures of the Night overpower Hulkamania?

Undertaker made his presence felt from the early moments of the match, dominating the Hulkster with his methodical attack and clubbing blows, but Hogan pulled himself back into the contest and looked set to hand Undertaker his first loss. That is until Ric Flair interfered. With the referee distracted, Undertaker delivered his Tombstone Piledriver to the Hulkster on a steel chair for the controversial victory and his first run as WWE champion. 

Courtesy of WWE
7. Undertaker Defeats “Sycho” Sid

Although 'Taker had held the WWE world title once before by defeating Hulk Hogan, his reign was short-lived (Hogan won the title back just a couple of weeks later). So his victory in the main event of WrestleMania 13 against “Sycho” Sid on March 23, 1997 is seen by many as the phenom’s defining championship moment. 

In truth, the Undertaker character became bigger than mere gold belts, and his WrestleMania winning streak would begin to take on a life of its own. By pinning Sid, the Deadman picked up his sixth straight win at WrestleMania

Courtesy of WWE
6. Undertaker vs. Bret Hart: SummerSlam 1997

With his multiple title reigns and impressive WrestleMania streak, Undertaker has rarely lost in the almost 30 years that he’s been burying opponents in WWE. An exception would take place at SummerSlam 1997 in New Jersey, where the fans turned out to be the real winners. 

The Undertaker and Bret “Hitman” Hart always had great chemistry in the ring, and with Shawn Michaels added to the mix as special guest referee for their championship match at SummerSlam, the gravedigger would inadvertently find himself on the wrong side of a steel chair, thanks to Michaels. But what fans remember most is just how great this match was, and it would be yet another performance to showcase the Undertaker as more than a simple one-dimensional character.

Courtesy of WWE
5. Undertaker Kidnaps Stephanie McMahon

During WWE’s Attitude Era in the late ‘90s, Monday Night RAW took viewers to the edge of their seats with some outlandish, but no less entertaining, storylines. One of these storylines saw the Deadman kidnap a fresh-faced Stephanie McMahon. 

The plot called for the Undertaker to tie Steph to a huge symbol that represented the Ministry of Darkness, and then attempt to marry her in a religious ceremony in the middle of the ring on live television. Fortunately for the boss’s daughter, Stone Cold Steve Austin charged down the aisle and saved the day. The incident still lives on as one of WWE RAW’s most memorable moments and showed the darkest side of the Undertaker character.

Courtesy of WWE
4. Undertaker Almost Kills Mankind at Hell in a Cell

Perhaps the most talked about match of all time, there’s not much more that can be written about one of the scariest confrontations ever to take place on WWE television, except to acknowledge that without the Undertaker character being involved, it may not have made the lasting impact that it did. 

As Mick ‘Mankind’ Foley was put through hell at the hands of the Deadman after first being sent flying off the top of the cell through the announcers table and then, worse still, dropped back-first from the cell roof to the mat below, one man stood there throughout looking down on his decimated foe. 

The vision of the Undertaker peering downward toward Mankind from the roof of the cell is one of the most chilling visions in WWE history and is one of the Undertaker’s most defining moments. 

Courtesy of WWE
3. Undertaker vs. Triple H: End of Era

Often viewed as indestructible, the Undertaker rarely gives fans a glimpse into his vulnerable, more human side, but at the conclusion of his match at WrestleMania 28, many of us shed a tear. Undertaker defeated Triple H in a hard-hitting Hell in a Cell match, and with Shawn Michaels serving as special guest referee, the importance of the occasion was not lost by these old school warriors as they embraced in a true showing of sportsmanship and mutual respect. 

At the time back in 2012, we thought that we’d never see these combatants share a ring again, but as the old saying goes: Anything can happen in WWE. We now know that Undertaker will battle Triple H for the final time at Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia. Speaking about the impending clash during an appearance on WWE Monday Night RAW, the phenom said, "I will put him six feet under. Game over!"

Courtesy of WWE
2. Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels: WrestleMania 25

Rising from the floor with flames shooting high above the set, Undertaker competed against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 25 in one of the greatest pro wrestling matches of all time. 

The match, which lasted half an hour, included some thrilling exchanges, including an incredible stunt where the Heartbreak Kid (HBK) pulled a cameraman into the path of a Flying Undertaker. There were many near falls in a bout which had fans second guessing who would finally come up with the win, but when the Deadman caught Michaels and spiked him with a Tombstone Piledriver, the Undertaker picked up his 17th straight WrestleMania victory.

Courtesy of WWE
1. Undertaker Ends the Career of Shawn Michaels

Embittered by the loss at WrestleMania 25, Shawn Michaels set about enticing the Deadman into a rematch one year later at WrestleMania 26. Having beaten the HBK already, the Undertaker would need a good reason to grant a rematch to his fallen enemy, but Shawn came up with a mind-blowing idea. 

At WrestleMania 26, Undertaker battled Shawn Michaels under the condition that if the Heartbreak Kid should lose, he’d hang up his boots and retire for good. What came next is one of the greatest moments in WWE history. Following another exciting war, the Undertaker pinned Michaels to extinguish a legendary career and cement himself as the most intimidating performer in the history of WWE. 

