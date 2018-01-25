Verne Troyer Goes Beast Mode in the Weight Room With NFL Prospect Du'Vonta Lampkin

Verne Troyer may be best known for his role as Mini-Me in the Austin Powers franchise, but the actor is no chump in the weight room.

He recently posted a video of himself hitting the gym with former Oklahoma Sooners defensive tackle Du'Vonta Lampkin, who has already declared for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Take a look at the video below:

Judging by the clip at the 11-minute mark, he may be using foam weights for the dumbbell curls and deadlifts—but there’s no faking the tire flips, battle ropes, or shoulder rotations on the cable machine.

Troyer's YouTube page is full of entertaining videos like the one above featuring big-time athletes, fellow YouTubers, and his Q&A show, "Ask Verne".