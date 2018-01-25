Vince McMahon Announces XFL Revival

It looks like Vince McMahon is someone who believes in second chances.

The WWE Chairman and CEO announced this week that he will revive the XFL, the infamously short-lived football league from the early 2000s.

The XFL was McMahon's attempt to compete directly with the NFL, and is probably best known for being the first sports broadcast to use a "sky-cam" as well as outrageous personalities like Rod "He Hate Me" Smart. While the first XFL game got high ratings, it quickly dropped in popularity.

Rumors of the XFL's return swirled a month ago when it was reported that McMahon sold $100 Million in WWE stock and was applying for trademarks related to the XFL. Today's announcement confirms that was in fact his plan.

The new XFL will start in 2020, giving McMahon plenty of time to organize teams and draft players. It's currently unknown where the XFL will air.

You can watch the press conference announcing the new XFL below: