Watch This 15-Year-Old Girl Casually Bench 335 Pounds

Even an adult gym rat with years of plate rattling under their belt would be psyched to have a 335-pound bench press, but this teenager took this weight and threw it around with ease. The teen's name is Mahailya Reeves, just 15 years old, and she clearly has a bright future ahead of her if she's already powering through this kind of poundage before being able to legally drive. According to Under Armour, this was a Florida state record.

She can also bench 330-pounds with a reverse grip as well.

By the way, she can front squat 410-pounds, too.