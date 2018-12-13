News

Watch This 15-Year-Old Girl Casually Bench 335 Pounds

She probably could’ve done a legit set with this weight if she wanted to.

Against all odds. She's 15-years-old and broke the Florida state record with this 335 lb bench. #WillMakesUsFamily (via @underarmour)

Even an adult gym rat with years of plate rattling under their belt would be psyched to have a 335-pound bench press, but this teenager took this weight and threw it around with ease. The teen's name is Mahailya Reeves, just 15 years old, and she clearly has a bright future ahead of her if she's already powering through this kind of poundage before being able to legally drive. According to Under Armour, this was a Florida state record.

She can also bench 330-pounds with a reverse grip as well.


 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

330 Reverse Grip

By the way, she can front squat 410-pounds, too. 


