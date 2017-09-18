Watch: 11 Times Anthony Joshua Looked Devastatingly Strong on Instagram

Anthony Joshua’s Herculean physique has been a major factor on his way to a 20-0 record—and thanks to his many Instagram workout clips, we can all get a glimpse at how he packs on the muscle.

Joshua's penultimate fight was originally set for a rematch before Wladimir Klitschko retired, which forced Joshua to fight Kubrat Pulev to keep his belt. Just recently, his opponent changed again. The fight's promoters announced that Pulev sustained a shoulder injury and stepped down from the fight. Joshua's mandatory opponent will be Carlos Takam, whom he beat back in October.

Between fights, "AJ" has been getting creative in the gym with his workouts, attending The Graham Norton Show, and taking verbal jabs from other heavyweights.

Although at that time it was just talk, it was recently reported that he's nearing a deal with the also-undefeated WBO world champion Joseph Parker. A victory would bring Joshua a step closer to unifying the belts. At the time an official date has not been set. The only other belt in the heavyweight division lies with Deontay Wilder.

If you check out Joshua’s Instagram, it's filled with workout pics and videos showing how he’s been preparing for whomever he faces in the ring.



