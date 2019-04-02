Watch: Avengers Face Off Against Thanos in New ‘Endgame’ Trailer

Marvel Studios just released a new, one-minute trailer for Avengers: Endgame, which reveals more new footage than before. Perhaps the final trailer before the film hits theaters on April 26, this "Special Look" shows the remaining troops rounded up to take on Thanos, who is suited up and ready to attack.

To complement the new trailer, Marvel also shared a selection of movie posters featuring some of Endgame's Avengers:

This marks the fourth Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film (Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War) for the brotherly directing team of Anthony and Joe Russo.

The 22nd movie to release under the MCU umbrella, and clearly its most dramatic, Endgame may also hold the title for the longest run time, clocking in at more than three hours. Marvel hasn't confirmed this, but Joe Russo did say, “Emotion is an intrinsic part of that to us. When you have to tell a really complicated story, and you want strong emotional moments with the characters, it just requires a certain amount of real estate. This one, in particular, feels like three hours worth of real estate.”