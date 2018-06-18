Watch: Bonica Brown Sets Multiple World Records at 2018 IPF Powerlifting Championships

To say that Bonica Brown dominated over the weekend at the 2018 International Powerlifting Federation World Classic Powerlifting Championships is an understatement.

The powerlifter didn’t just outlift her fellow competitors in the women's 84kg+ category—she set multiple world records in the process. Brown set four world records on the same day with her squat, bench press, deadlift, and total weight lifted. She put up a total of 671.5kg and finished more than 70kg ahead of the next closest competitor.

Here are Brown’s final numbers:

Squat Weight: 273kg (602 lbs.) (World Record)

Bench Weight: 151.5kg (334 lbs.) (World Record)

Deadlift Weight: 247kg (544 lbs.) (World Record)

Total Weight: 671.5kg (1480 lbs.) (World Record)

Brown, a force of nature in powerlifting, is no stranger to setting records. But setting four in one day is something that anyone would be excited about.

Here’s a look at Brown’s record-setting lifts from the competition:

1. The Deadlift:

2. The Bench:

3. The Squat: