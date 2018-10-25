Watch: College Football Player Squats More Than Triple His Weight

Purdue University’s Rondale Moore is an absolute stud on and off the field. Despite his limited physical stature, he’s wreaked havoc through six of his first seven games.

Moore is a freshman wide receiver, and in the offseason, he posted this incredible squat personal record of 600 pounds at the time of the video.

His dedication to his body in the offseason has paid off all throughout the regular season, especially against Ohio State. The speedy receiver racked up nearly 200 all-purpose yards in the blowout victory.

Moore pitches in on special teams as well, serving as the kick and punt returner. Moore is reminiscent of NFL star Tyreek Hill who has a similar frame and play style.

Catch the speedy freshman on the field again on ESPN on Saturday against the Michigan State Spartans.