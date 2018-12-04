Watch Hafthor Bjornsson (Somewhat) Easily Squat 980 Pounds

Game of Thrones star Hafthor "Thor" Björnsson continues to lift more than the rest of us could even dream of, and on Monday, he quite literally raised the bar with an incredible 980-pound squat.

This isn’t just a random feat of strength (but if it was, we wouldn’t be complaining). Björnsson is preparing to compete in his very own meet, “Thor’s Powerlifting Challenge,” on December 15 in Laugardalshöll, Reykjavík, Iceland. We’ve been following his training, showcasing his previous personal record of 880 pounds a few weeks back. What’s even more incredible about "The Mountain" is that he's known more for his strongman success than his traditional powerlifting PRs. But he's still as impressive as anyone that steps foot into the squat rack.

We’ll keep you posted on his progress and the results of the meet when it takes place later this month.