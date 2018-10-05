Watch How Easily Andrey Malanichev Squats Over 1000 Pounds

To say Andrey Malanichev is strong is like saying the Grand Canyon is fairly large. This 41-year-old Russian powerlifter is known for his combined lift (bench, squats, deadlift) of 2513 pounds, which is still a world record for the 308+ pound weight class, according to Bar Bend.

Well, Malanichev is still lifting big things, and the most recent video has him powering through more than 1000 pounds—1058 pounds, to be exact—at a pretty blistering speed. He pulled this lift off during the squat exhibitions at the World Raw Powerlifting Federation’s World Championships in Moscow, which is taking place through October 7. Check it out below:

[h/t worldsstrongestfan, Bar Bend]