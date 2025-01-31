Wolverine star, Hugh Jackman may have just earned himself the nickname “Hugh Jumpman” after taking to Instagram and revealing some scintillating skipping choreography.

Now in the midst of his on-stage performances in From New York, With Love, at Radio City Hall, Jackman recently gave his close to 34 million IG followers a behind the scenes look at how he readied with the rope. “So, here’s the thing… my trainer Beth Lewis and I worked for months and months to get me remotely close to being ready to do this jump rope choreography,” explained the Australian actor, who is 56, who dances to NSYNC’s By Bye Bye as part of the show.

Of course, Jackman and Lewis have worked together on numerous projects including Deadpool & Wolverine and last year, the coach shared how they’d worked on his V02 max score.

Watch Hugh Jackman’s Epic Jump Rope Choreography

“She has the patience of a saint!” commented Jackman as he gave praise to Lewis for sticking with him through long skipping sessions. “And while I still messed up, I had a blast. And get to do it again 21 more times!” From New York, With Love will continue to run until October 4, 2025.

Jackman’s complicated jump rope routine included turns, crossovers, and even some backwards skipping, earning high praise from his peers. “Amazing! Well done to you and Beth,” commented Lauren Flymen, who is a popular jump rope Instagrammer in her own right. “Who knew Bye Bye Bye could get more epic” wrote another fan. During the Radio City Music Hall run, Jackman will complete a total of 24 performances with the jump rope.

