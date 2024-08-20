While the role of Wolverine has earned Hugh Jackman millions of dollars and countless fans, the intense preparation for the role has always called future performances into question. So, it was inspiring to see an Instagram post by Jackman’s trainer, Beth Lewis, detailing his continued desire to duke it out in the gym, and the impressive VO2 max score that the now 55-year-old obtained along the way.

Many people, including Jackman himself, felt that the star had retired his claws after 2017’s critically acclaimed Logan. “When people would ask me [to reprise the role], including Ryan, every five seconds, I was like: I’m done,” he told The Guardian last year. But Jackman was convinced to return when he realized how much fun he would have on a Deadpool movie: “I just wanted to do it and I felt it in my gut.” Plus, he says: “I get to punch the sh** out of Ryan Reynolds every day.”

Having played Wolverine since X-Men back in 2000, Jackman knew that such fun would also come with hard work, but it appears that he prepped for the movie with his trademark gusto and wowed his trainer, Beth Lewis with his efforts. “Not only did Hugh get jacked… he also got super strong, stayed healthy for performance, and achieved a VO2 max of 59 ml/min/kg,” shared the coach via an Instagram post on August 16, 2024.

Hugh Jackman earns 59 ml/kg/min VO2 max Score

VO2 max (maximal oxygen uptake) is a measurement of the amount of oxygen that an individual can utilize during challenging exercise. It is a score that points to aerobic endurance, so it illustrates a persons cardiovascular and performance capacity The VO2 max score actually refers to the maximum milliliters of oxygen that can be consumed by a person, per kilogram of bodyweight, per minute. These results are usually obtained in a dedicated lab and involve the subject wearing a mask connected to a machine that observes the respiratory rate, and a strap to measure heart rate. As the intensity of the exercise increases, the oxygen uptake reaches a peak before the subject can no longer exercise (moving from aerobic to anaerobic metabolism), providing a maximum result.

So, how does Jackman’s score of 59 compare? An average VO2 max score for a 55-year-old man would usually clock in at 32-35, meaning that the Wolverine’s rating is actually firmly within the “Excellent” bracket that begins with a score of 40. Simply put; Jackman is right up there. “With this level of fitness, he actually will be doing this till he’s 90!” quipped Lewis.

As her accompanying video demonstrates, the muscular movie star gave his all in the gym in the run up to Deadpool & Wolverine, engaging in traditional weightlifting moves such as deadlifts, cable work, and explosive power moves. If you want to be more Wolverine-like yourself, you can improve your own VO2 max score by ramping up your own oxygen uptake with challenging exercises that get your heart pumping such as high-intensity training (HIIT) or resistance training, but remember to mix this with low intensity sessions in order to allow your body to recover and adapt.

“Nobody works harder or is more dedicated to his craft than this guy,” adds Lewis. “All across the board, from the macros, the effort, the reps, to the success, I am so very proud of Hugh Jackman.” Despite the arduous training requirements, perhaps Deadpool & Wolverine won’t be Jackman’s last rodeo with the beloved clawed character!

