We’re a little under a month away from Julius Maddox attempting the first-ever 800-pound raw bench press, and if his latest Instagram upload is any indication of his readiness, he’s going to crush it.

The four-time world-record holder for raw bench press showed off an absolutely monstrous 700-pound bench for four freaking reps. Granted that last rep was a little shaky, but this is still an unprecedented feat of strength.

Check it out for yourself here.

Maddox became a bench pressing sensation last August when he set the world bench press record at 739.6 pounds, surpassing the former record of 738.5 pounds held by Kirill Sarychev.

After that, he broke his own record not once, not twice, but three times. His latest record-setting lift took place in March at the Arnold Sports Classic, where he lifted 770 pounds.

He’s scheduled to attempt an 800-pound bench on June 27, with powerlifting legend Eddy Coan set to referee the lift.

There have been plenty of people who have benched 800 pounds or more, but all of them wore a bench shirt — giving them a considerable advantage. Maddox will be going raw, meaning without a bench shirt and no aids. Just him and his brute strength.

The 800-pound attempt will be streamed on June 27 at coresports.world