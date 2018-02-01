Watch: Mayweather Jr. Asks for Odds of a 2018 MMA Fight—While in an MMA Cage, of Course

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is back at it again—and his efforts to pump life into rumors that he may jump into the UFC's Octagon for a bout or two at nearly 41 years old are becoming increasingly over-the-top.

On Tuesday, he posted a clip of himself getting into an MMA cage in his gym and pacing around the mat. As you’d expect, most people didn’t take that seriously.

But Mayweather seems to want to push the narrative that he would seriously get into the Octagon in 2018, and posted the clip below following the initial post. The video appears to have been taken right after the original video.

After an attempt at a dramatic camera pan, the former champ said, “2018, Floyd 'Money' Mayweather, MMA. What are the odds, Paddy? What are the odds?” His shorts read "Paddy Power," the name of an Ireland-based online betting site that sponsored him for his boxing match against Conor McGregor back in August. And, of course, the company responded via Twitter.



Well, Floyd, we make you 15/2 to beat @TheNotoriousMMA in the Octagon, with Conor 1/20 to beat you at his own game. Fair? https://t.co/Fw0QT0ZKma — Paddy Power (@paddypower) February 1, 2018

It seems that, in a hypothetical fight between the two, Paddy favors McGregor—heavily—in his own habitat.

In the caption on his post, Mayweather wrote “Come at the king, you best not miss...” That The Wire quote would make complete sense if the match in question were to take place in the boxing ring. But in the Octagon, Mayweather’s far from a king, and he'd probably struggle against even an average UFC fighter.

All signs indicate that this most recent post is just Mayweather being Mayweather rather than a serious inquiry, but UFC President Dana White recently said that he'd taken a meeting with the retired boxer for a potential UFC match.

Once again, Mayweather seems to be trolling. But who knows? If he's become bored in his retirement, we just might end up seeing him attempt a UFC bout. Considering his boxing record would remain 50-0 even if he did take a fall in his Octagon debut, he wouldn't have much to lose.