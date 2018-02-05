Watch: 'The Rock' Is Fearless in Thrilling First Preview for 'Skyscraper'

Up until the trailer's unveiling during the Super Bowl on Sunday, the details surrounding Skyscraper were scarce. We knew that it was one of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's next projects, and it was to be a summer blockbuster based in China. Now, we've gotten a glimpse of what to expect when the hostage action-thriller hits theaters—and it's blowing people's minds.

Johnson plays a U.S. war vet who works security on skyscrapers. But when the tallest skyscraper in the world catches fire, Johnson must scale it to save his wife and children, who are trapped inside.

The trailer shows off some impossibly epic action sequences that take place thousands of feet off the ground, and they'll have your heartbeat picking up speed. Check it out below.