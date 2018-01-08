Watch: 'The Rock' Trades Golden Globes Parties for Killer Gym Session

Dwayne Johnson may have one of the busiest schedules in Hollywood, so it's no surprise that he doesn't have much free time. But one thing that's always on the top of his to-do list is getting a workout in, and he always carves out space in his day to do so, even if it means missing the celeb-frequented parties ahead of awards shows.

On Saturday, he posted a video on Instagram to admit that despite just landing from his international press tour for Jumanji, he would be electing to hit the gym rather than spend a night on the town ahead of the 2018 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday.

Take a look at the post to really feel the impact of Johnson’s words:



A post shared by therock (@therock) on Jan 6, 2018 at 10:09pm PST

The brolic bald guy dropped some gems in this little speech, one being, “Don’t ever stop, because there is someone willing to take your place.”

“…be willing to put the work in tonight that they won’t, so tomorrow you accomplish what they can’t.”

"The Rock" has been on a roll when it comes to dishing out words of wisdom. He recently gave us some inspiration for our New Year’s resolution, and has spoken to his Instagram followers about what it took to land him a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Even though he didn’t make the pre-parties, Johnson did attend the 2018 Golden Globes. His daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, also made an appearance at the awards show as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Golden Globe Ambassador.

She's the first-ever person to hold the title "Golden Globe Ambassador" for her role handing out awards and representing the HFPA's philanthropic efforts. In the past, the role came with the title of Mr. or Miss Golden Globe.