Watch: Saquon Barkley and Todd Gurley Do Next-level Deadlift Box Jumps

It goes without saying that New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley are insanely fit, but the pair took their athleticism to the next level when they combined two tough exercises to create one explosive move.

In a video of a workout with trainer Travelle Gains, Barkley and Gurley knocked out some trap-bar deadlifts immediately followed by box jumps.



315-lb deadlift to 42 inch box jump



Saquon and Todd Gurley are getting after it. (via @travellegaines) pic.twitter.com/g04L4eGnnR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 11, 2018

It's a brutal combination of exercises, fitting for a pair of NFL running backs, but we don't recommend you try this at home. There are a myriad of risks involved, from the bar rolling and hitting your ankles to you failing on the jump and landing on the bar.

If you want to build legs like a running back, try one of these five workouts geared toward lower-body strength and explosiveness.