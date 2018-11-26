Watch Strongman Brian Shaw Try to Eat 25,000 Calories in One Epic Cheat Day

Brian Shaw, the four-time World’s Strongest Man, is an absolute wrecking ball in the gym, and all that training has lent itself to some pretty epic cheat meals over the years. This time, though, the Colorado native took his cheat day to another level. To celebrate 250,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, Shaw attempted to eat 25,000 calories in one day. As you’d expect, this wasn’t an easy one—even for a man that once ate a seven-pound burrito like it was a celery stalk.

To reach that lofty 25,000 calorie mark, Shaw pounded burritos, burgers, pizza, donuts, and pretty much anything else he could get his hands on. He ultimately came up about 1,400 calories short after a valiant effort, but the whole thing is still a sight to behold.

Take a look for yourself:

As he sat there, looking over those last few pints of Ben & Jerry's at the end of the video, a defeated Shaw admitted that he'll feel "pretty miserable tonight and now into tomorrow, unfortunately." We're sure his home's plumbing system will feel the same way.