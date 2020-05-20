Picture this: Chris and Liam Hemsworth teaming up with Ryan Reynolds, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kumail Nanjiani, and Nick Kroll for a project directed by Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi.

Doesn’t that sound like a great movie? Well it would be, but this collaboration won’t feature superheroes or any action — it does, however, include one of your favorite childhood books, James and the Giant Peach.

Taika recently launched “Taika and Friends,” a YouTube series that will feature some of the aforementioned stars and many others (Meryl Streep, Mindy Kaling, and Cate Blanchett, to name a few) as they all read the Roald Dahl classic over 10 episodes.

Here’s the trailer for the series.

Entertaining as this might seem, it’s not all just for laughs. Taika is using the series to raise money for Partners in Health, an organization aiding frontline workers battling the coronavirus crisis.

According to the YouTube page, $5 could fund one test; $50 could provide five caregivers with masks, gloves, and gowns; and $100 could fund 20 tests. All donations will be matched by Roald Dahl’s estate.

You might be asking yourself: “Why are Taika and Chris Hemsworth reading a children’s book?” And the answer is that Taika is writing and directing two Netflix series based off Dahl’s most famous book: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. So he’s already quite involved in Dahl’s legacy.

You can watch the first two episodes of the series now.