Singer-songwriter, Bleta “Bebe” Rexha has collaborated with Eminem, Selena Gomez, and Nick Jonas, but when it comes to hitting the treadmill, it appears that this pop princess does her best work alone. In a Reel posted to Instagram earlier this year, the 34-year-old gave her 11.4 million followers a chance to see her catching up with some scintillating “morning cardio.” And it looks like she is learning to be comfortable in her own skin. In case you missed it, here’s Bebe’s re-run.

Rexha posted the Reel as she briskly power-walked to the tune of Deep in Your Love, a song she released with Alok. The singer also dropped an album in 2023, titled simply; Bebe, and is globally known for providing the vocals to the number one smash, I’m Blue for David Guetta, but for her millions of followers, this particular Reel was a rare chance to get up close and personal with their pop idol. And, if the resulting comments are anything to go by, the beauty had temperatures soaring both in the gym and behind the computer screen.

“Unlike other celebrities, she’s actually taking her health into consideration,” wrote one suitably impressed IG user. “Queen of EMD music,” commented another. “So gorgeous,” concluded yet another.

Bebe Rexha is All About Body Positivity

Rexha, who is now 34, and is from Albanian heritage was the subject of hurtful comments surrounding her weight last year. The singer also allegedly had a cell phone thrown at her during a concert and later revealed that she’d been diagnosed with PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), a condition that affects one in ten women and is caused by a hormone imbalance, leading to irregular menstraul cycles, acne, and weight gain among other symptoms. “I definitely struggle with my weight and I struggle with the way that I look, and it’s been tough for me,” said the star during an appearance on Gayle King’s SiriusXM show; Gayle King in the House.

Fortunately, Rexha was comforted by a wave of positivity after bravely opening up about her struggles, and now appears to be happy and healthy, serving as motivation for us all. We are right behind you, Bebe!

Follow Bebe Rexha on Instagram!