'WrestleMania 34' Gets Rowdy: 9 Incredible Moments From WWE's Biggest Night of the Year

On Sunday night, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans played host to 78,133 Wrestlemaniacs, gathered together for one of the greatest spectacles in the storied history of WWE.

There were plenty of WrestleMania 34 storylines to track: Would John Cena find an opponent? Would Shinsuke Nakamura triumph over AJ Styles? Could Nia Jax finally ascend to a Championship? And most obviously: Would Ronda Rousey, whose WWE entrance has been rockier than she expected, find her footing and fight back against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon?

On Sunday night, fans got their answers. Here are 9 unforgettable moments that took fans to the edge of their seats at WrestleMania 34.