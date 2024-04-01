28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.
It’s difficult to believe that it’s 40 years since WWE (then WWF) first broke into the pay-per-view market with a colossal main event at Madison Square Garden that saw Hulk Hogan and Mr T doing battle with Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff, with Muhammad Ali famously acting as a special guest outsi”de referee. But here we are, and with WrestleMania 40, or to give it the official name in roman numerals; “XL, promising a stacked card, M&F will be on the ground in Philadelphia to bring you closer to the action. Whether you are headed to the city of ‘brotherly love’ for a wrestling vacation yourself, or plan to watch it from the comfort of your TV, here’s all you need to know so that you don’t miss a single suplex.
The Super Bowl of pro wrestling has been a two-night event since the 36th show was held without a crowd during the covid pandemic. The decision to keep the dual evening model proved successful when they returned to stadiums, selling record numbers of tickets across WrestleMania weekends, and this year’s the “Show of Shows” will follow the same format, taking place on Saturday April 6 and Sunday April 7, 2024.
This year Philadelphia made the successful bid to host WWE’s biggest annual event, and will enjoy the boost to the local economy that WrestleMania brings with it. The extravaganza will take place at the massive Lincoln Financial field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles. As expected, tickets have sold fast, so act quickly if you want to get hold of any last remaining seats. More than 60,000 people are already set to attend each night. To get in on the action click here!
Fans who travel from all over the world to be there in person can also visit the ‘WWE World’ fan expo and superstore held at the Pennsylvania Conventions Center, and view the numerous other pro wrestling events that are happening in the area over the next several days as wrestling well and truly takes over the city.
WrestleMania XL will see “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes attempt to ‘finish the story’ and become the Undisputed WWE Universal champion as he faces long-standing tile holder, Roman Reigns in a rematch from last year. Before this, the two will collide in a tag-team match on night one, also featuring Seth Rollins and a returning Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The result of that tag team match will have implications on the rules for the night two main event. This is undoubtedly one of the most stacked WrestleMania cards of all time. Here’s what we know so far:
Night Two:
Night One:
If Reign’s team wins, the night two Universal title match will be fought under as yet unannounced ‘Blood Line’ rules that will surely give the advantage to ‘The Tribal Chief’. But, if Rhode’s team wins, all members of the Bloodline will be barred from ringside.
The following matches have been officially announced and will take place on either night one or two:
In the United States both nights of WrestleMania will air live on Peacock while internationally, fans can watch live via WWE Network.
The official start time for WM40 is 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 12 AM GMT. Expect a kick-off show with previews and perhaps even bonus matches prior to the official start time.
For further information visit wwe.com