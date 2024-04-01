It’s difficult to believe that it’s 40 years since WWE (then WWF) first broke into the pay-per-view market with a colossal main event at Madison Square Garden that saw Hulk Hogan and Mr T doing battle with Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff, with Muhammad Ali famously acting as a special guest outsi”de referee. But here we are, and with WrestleMania 40, or to give it the official name in roman numerals; “XL, promising a stacked card, M&F will be on the ground in Philadelphia to bring you closer to the action. Whether you are headed to the city of ‘brotherly love’ for a wrestling vacation yourself, or plan to watch it from the comfort of your TV, here’s all you need to know so that you don’t miss a single suplex.

When is WrestleMania XL?

The Super Bowl of pro wrestling has been a two-night event since the 36th show was held without a crowd during the covid pandemic. The decision to keep the dual evening model proved successful when they returned to stadiums, selling record numbers of tickets across WrestleMania weekends, and this year’s the “Show of Shows” will follow the same format, taking place on Saturday April 6 and Sunday April 7, 2024.

Where is WrestleMania XL?

This year Philadelphia made the successful bid to host WWE’s biggest annual event, and will enjoy the boost to the local economy that WrestleMania brings with it. The extravaganza will take place at the massive Lincoln Financial field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles. As expected, tickets have sold fast, so act quickly if you want to get hold of any last remaining seats. More than 60,000 people are already set to attend each night. To get in on the action click here!

Fans who travel from all over the world to be there in person can also visit the ‘WWE World’ fan expo and superstore held at the Pennsylvania Conventions Center, and view the numerous other pro wrestling events that are happening in the area over the next several days as wrestling well and truly takes over the city.

What is the card for WrestleMania XL?

WrestleMania XL will see “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes attempt to ‘finish the story’ and become the Undisputed WWE Universal champion as he faces long-standing tile holder, Roman Reigns in a rematch from last year. Before this, the two will collide in a tag-team match on night one, also featuring Seth Rollins and a returning Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The result of that tag team match will have implications on the rules for the night two main event. This is undoubtedly one of the most stacked WrestleMania cards of all time. Here’s what we know so far:

Night Two:

Roman Reigns (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion) vs. Cody Rhodes

Seth “Freakin’” Rollins (WWE World Heavyweight Champion) vs. Drew McIntyre

Night One:

Roman Reigns and The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

If Reign’s team wins, the night two Universal title match will be fought under as yet unannounced ‘Blood Line’ rules that will surely give the advantage to ‘The Tribal Chief’. But, if Rhode’s team wins, all members of the Bloodline will be barred from ringside.

The following matches have been officially announced and will take place on either night one or two:

Iyo Sky (WWE Women’s Champion) vs. Bayley

Rhea Ripley (Women’s World Champion) vs. Becky Lynch

Gunther (Intercontinental Champion) vs. Sami Zayn

Logan Paul (WWE United States Champion) vs Randy Orton vs Kevin Owens in a triple threat match.

Six-pack tag team ladder match: Finn Bálor and Damian Priest (WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions) vs. #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. The Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Six-woman tag team match: Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane)

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio

How Can I watch WrestleMania XL at Home?

In the United States both nights of WrestleMania will air live on Peacock while internationally, fans can watch live via WWE Network.

What is the Start Time for WrestleMania XL?

The official start time for WM40 is 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 12 AM GMT. Expect a kick-off show with previews and perhaps even bonus matches prior to the official start time.

For further information visit wwe.com