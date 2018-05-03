Courtesy of WWE

WWE BackLash 2018: The Men and Women to Watch

The Superstars of 'Raw' and 'SmackDown' converge on Sunday for the WWE’s next mega-event. Here’s who has the most to gain—and the most to lose—at the upcoming special event.


Broadcast live on Sunday, May 6th from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, WWE BackLash 2018 will feature superstars from both Raw and SmackDown. And that means earning a spot on the jam-packed card is tougher—and more entertaining—than ever.

With scores to settle and everything to gain, plenty of top-tier WWE grapplers are jockeying for position under the hot lights. There’s plenty of clout to be gained in the squared circle this weekend, especially in the tumultuous aftermath of Greatest Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 34.

Here’s a look at the WWE Superstars who will be laying it all on the line on Sunday night.

1. Big Cass

Standing almost 7 feet tall and weighing in at 275lbs, Big Cass has certainly earned his nickname. The man-mountain suffered a torn ACL in 2017 and was forced onto the sidelines for several months, but now he’s back, and he’s taking on Daniel Bryan at BackLash.

Why Bryan? The big man from Queens, NY, feels that although both he and Bryan recently made triumphant returns from injury, the spotlight has been firmly on the “YES” man. If Cass can beat Bryan on Sunday, it will catapult him to the top of the SmackDown roster.

2. Daniel Bryan

In what can only be described as WWE’s “feel-good” moment of the year, Daniel Bryan returned from a seemingly career-ending injury in April—just in time to compete in a Tag Team match with Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 34.

Bryan’s appearance in last week’s Greatest Royal Rumble set a new record when he entered at Number 1 and lasted for 1 hour and 16 minutes (the longest anyone has ever been in action during a Rumble). At BackLash, he’ll face heavy singles competition in the form of a disgruntled Big Cass. Here’s hoping that Bryan arrives in New Jersey rested up from the Rumble, because Cass is no pushover.

3. Roman Reigns

Life in the WWE Universe has gone from bad to worse for the Big Dog. Reigns was left red-faced at WrestleMania when he failed to back up his words and beat Brock Lesnar. Then, to add insult to injury, he failed to avenge the loss in their rematch, losing to The Beast in a controversial decision at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia.

Reigns has every right to feel that he’s the rightful Universal Champion, but that’s no consolation—and he’s fast running out of excuses. Can Reigns get it together at Backlash?

4. Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe is frustrated that injuries have forced him to miss out on his favourite pastime: banging heads. If he can beat Roman Reigns at BackLash, Joe will have a chance to get back on track.

On Raw, the 300-lb Samoan bulldozer told Reigns: "This Sunday at Backlash I'll put your downward-spiralling career to sleep!" Those are hefty words from a hefty contender.

5. Alexa Bliss

After months of mind games and insults, Nia Jax finally silenced Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania when she pinned the pocket powerhouse for the RAW Women's Championship. Never quiet for long, Little Miss Bliss responded by claiming that she is the real the victim, and now she's accusing Nia of being the true bully.

Bliss has dedicated her Championship quest this Sunday to "anyone who's ever had a Nia in their life.” We think Bliss is back to her old tricks. Will this strategy rattle the Women’s Champion at BackLash? If Bliss has her pal Mickie James in her corner, the odds will be stacked heavily in the challengers’ favor.

6. Seth Rollins

Everything seems to be falling into place for The Architect. He won the Intercontinental Championship several weeks back at WrestleMania and has defended the title in the US, Canada, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia all in just the last couple of weeks. He’s a true fighting Champion and is worthy of his nickname “Monday Night Rollins.”

At BackLash, Rollins is set to face The Miz. And while we appreciate that the “Awesome” one is no stranger to the Intercontinental Title, it’s hard to see how even he can halt the momentum of the current Champion.

7. Carmella

There was a huge “mellabration” when the Princess of Staten Island finally cashed in her shot at the WWE Women’s Championship on SmackDown back in April. The moonwalking goddess bested Charlotte Flair following a beatdown by Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, and now Charlotte is readying to get her Title back.

This is undoubtedly the most important match in Carmella’s career. If she can defend her Championship fair and square at BackLash against a top-level opponent like Charlotte Flair, it will prove that her Title run is no fluke.

8. Charlotte Flair

The Queen made a stunningly regal entrance in New Orleans before more than 75,000 of her subjects at WrestleMania, but little did she know that a Princess had plans to take her pride (and her Championship) just two days later at SmackDown Live.

During a victory speech, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce made their debut and attacked Charlotte. Ever the opportunist, Carmella took advantage of the fallen Queen and cashed in her Money in the Bank Title shot, thus collecting one of the easiest victories in WWE history. Charlotte gets her rematch at Sunday’s BackLash—and almost certainly plans to give the current Champ a royal beating.

9. Shinsuke Nakamura

The dream match between WWE Champion AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura turned into a nightmare at WrestleMania when the Japanese superstar proved to be the world’s worst loser. He brutally attacked Styles after he failed to win the Title and has been a thorn in Styles’ side ever since. Nakamura was granted a rematch at the Greatest Royal Rumble, but was unable to get the victory once more, this time due to a Double Count Out.

Whilst there’s no question that Nakamura is wildly talented, he will need to beat AJ Styles in their third confrontation at BackLash. If he can’t get the job done, it could be some time before he gets another shot.

