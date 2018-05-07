WWE BackLash 2018 Recap: The Most Shocking, Controversial, and Downright Jaw-dropping Moments

6. Third Time Is No Charm for Shinsuke Nakamura

The charismatic and talented Shinsuke Nakamura failed to keep his cool after failing to beat AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 34. He blasted Styles with a low blow after the match was over in New Orleans, but felt that destiny would bring him the gold in their highly anticipated rematch in Saudi Arabia at the Greatest Royal Rumble. Unfortunately for Nakamura, both men were counted out of the ring, so Styles kept the belt. At BackLash, “The Artist” got one more crack at the WWE Championship, and this time it was sanctioned as a No Disqualification contest.

Throughout this match, both men hit each other with a series of stiff blows, until Nakamura used a steel chair to pile further damage on the defending champ. That chair came into play later on too: As a desperate AJ tried to throw the chair toward Nakamura, it bounced back and hit him square in the face, busting open the Champion. With both warriors spent, they kicked each other right in the crown jewels, resulting in two bodies laying passed out on the canvas, and the match being declared a No Contest due to neither man answering the 10 count. AJ Styles limped away as the retaining WWE Champ, and their feud grinds on.