WWE Champion Daniel Bryan Unveils Sustainable Hemp-Based Belt

When reigning champ Daniel Bryan vowed to “change the climate” of SmackDown Live, he was being very literal. At this week's SmackDown Live, Bryan debuted a hemp-based WWE championship belt. Yes, you read that correctly: the belt is made of hemp.



THIS is the new symbol of excellence.



Say hello to the new 100% SUSTAINABLE HEMP #WWEChampionship!

After revealing his new vegan championship, Bryan threw the belt in a trashcan.

Bryan said at the event, “"A victory for me is a victory for every sentient being on earth because... I am the planet’s champion!"



"A victory for me is a victory for every sentient being on earth because... I am the PLANET'S CHAMPION!" - #WWEChampion @WWEDanielBryan!

The old WWE championship belts were made from leather, while this new belt is made of 100 percent sustainable organic hemp and carved from a naturally-fallen oak, according to the BBC.

This move from Bryan should come as no surprise. An outspoken environmental advocate, Bryan recently tweeted against Chase Field’s newest burger inspired by the Royal Rumble.



Chase Field should be ashamed of themselves. Made from factory farmed pigs, an intelligent and extremely social mammal, and cheese from cows, who's baby's were ripped away from them. THEN add the heart disease delivered to the people who eat it. #SHAME #TheWorstGeneration

Fans and commentators, online, jumped to Bryan’s defense and supported his eco-conscious vision for the WWE across Twitter.



my God, the vegan, sustainable, cruelty and blood diamond-free hemp WWE Championship belt is everything I every wanted #SDLive



Everyone wants that beautiful eco friendly belt. Daniel may hate corporate America, but he's a marketing genius. #SDLive



I would never buy a replica belt. I'd buy that belt. #SDLive

Daniel Bryan will have to defend his new hemp belt against WWE superstars inside the Elimination Chamber, and the last fighter standing will be the reigning WWE champ.