WWE Money in the Bank: 7 Shocking, Controversial Moments

WWE action rocked the sold-out Allstate Arena in Chicago Sunday evening as a crowd of nearly 15,000 fans witnessed scores being settled, championships changing hands, and of course those all-important Money in the Bank ladder matches.

Muscle & Fitness takes a closer look at seven standout moments from the epic event and how they will impact the future of WWE. 

7. Bobby Lashley Takes Sami Zayn to Suplex City

Bobby Lashley seriously dominated Sami Zayn in his first PPV singles match since returning to the WWE back in April. Lashley, who holds a 17-2 in MMA competition, showed Zayn that he's truly "The Boss" with not one, but three standing vertical suplexes. After obliterating Zayn with a trip to Suplex City, the pin-fall was purely academic. 

The similarities between WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, who also boasts a successful MMA record, and Bobby Lashley have not gone unnoticed by eager pro-wrestling fans now clamoring for the two warriors to collide. After his performance at Money in the Bank last night, Lashley is a step closer to making that match a reality.

6. Daniel Bryan Takes a Giant Leap Forward

Daniel Bryan faced Big Cass in the opening match of WWE Money in the Bank 2018 and it wasn’t long before the “YES” man had fans on the edge of their seats. In one of the most exciting moves of the night, Bryan jumped from the top rope to the outside of the ring, blasting his opponent with a flying cross body block. 

Bryan’s giant leap found its mark on his 7-foot tall foe, and although Big Cass tried to get back into the contest, the damage was already done. Cass was eventually forced to tap out to Bryan’s patented Yes Lock submission hold. The winner did more than enough on this night to illustrate that he’s one of the most entertaining grapplers on the roster and it can’t be long before Daniel Bryan finds himself back in championship contention

5. James Ellsworth Makes Surprise Return to Carmella’s Side

If there’s a woman in WWE that understands the importance of Money in the Bank, it’s the current SmackDown Women’s Champion. Carmella held the case in 2017 with more than a little help from her buddy James Ellsworth. She cashed in the contract months later to topple Charlotte Flair—mere moments after Flair had already received a vicious in-ring beatdown from the IIconics. Defending the title against a fresh and hungry Asuka would be her biggest test as champion yet. Could she do it alone?

The Princess of Staten Island impressed in the early going with a reverse-chicken-wing submission hold and was also able to send the Empress of Tomorrow sailing headfirst into the ring post, but the challenger would fire back with a fast-paced offense. Just when it seemed that Carmella’s number was up, her old pal James Ellsworth made his presence felt. Ellsworth, returning to WWE, distracted Asuka so that Carmella could get the three count. With a loyal stooge back by her side, Carmella may have extended her championship reign for quite some time.

4. Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Sasha Banks, Ember Moon, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, Lana, and Natalya threw caution to the wind as each woman attempted to climb the ladder of success and grab the Money in the Bank briefcase. 

Knowing that a guaranteed title shot contract was inside the case brought out the competitive spirit in all eight women, and they were certainly not afraid to use the DIY hardware as a weapon. An absolutely jaw-dropping moment came when Ember Moon crushed Sasha Banks, spine first, against the ladder following a perfectly timed backflip from the second rope. Ember seemed favorite to win as she followed up with a devastating hip toss on Naomi that had her feeling the pain on the steps, but she finally tasted metal herself when Charlotte blasted her with a spear. 

While each female got within touching distance of the briefcase, Alexa Bliss used her brains to pick the right moment and take possession of the case. Little Miss Bliss is no stranger to the Women’s World Championship having held both the RAW and SmackDown versions of the belt. Alexa exited the ring now focused on regaining her championship.  

3. AJ vs. Shinsuke Was Phenomenal

AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura have battled all over the world, but in Chicago under last man standing rules, a definitive victor would finally be crowned. 

Having failed to take the WWE Championship from AJ at WrestleMania or their several rematches since, Shinsuke was acutely aware that this could be his last shot at the gold. As such, he came to Chi-Town ready to incapacitate the champ and end his impressive 222-day reign. Shinsuke’s devious intentions included a shocking moment when the challenger ran across three ringside tables in order to knee AJ square in the face. 

Getting back into the match, the champ delivered a thunderous Styles Clash outside the ring, but Shinsuke would not stay down, creating a true fight to the finish. In the end, AJ knocked his bitter rival out cold with a Phenomenal Forearm to retain the title and have his arm raised aloft as the last man standing. Get to the back of the line, Shinsuke.

2. Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Finn Bálor, Rusev, The Miz, Kevin Owens, Bobby Roode, Samoa Joe, Kofi Kingston, and Braun Strowman wasted no time laying into each other during the opening moments of the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match. In a smart move, the rest of the participants ganged up on Strowman, keeping him out of the early stages of the match. If only they could have kept him down!

The beast awoke and made ring leader Kevin Owens pay by throwing him from the top of a 15-foot ladder, straight through a nearby table. He then bulldozed his way through a second ladder. In an incredible moment, Finn Bálor delivered a stomp from the top of the ladder to Bobby Roode, but it wasn’t long before Braun dominated his opponents once more to finally become the "Monster in the Bank." 

It looks like there will be some sleepless nights ahead for WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar.

1. Ronda Rousey Learns that Anything Can Happen in WWE

There’s no doubt that Ronda Rousey was born ready. She was ready for the Olympic games and she was ready for UFC, but would challenging Nia Jax for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship in her first televised singles match be a stretch too far? 

Rousey received a loud welcome from the Allstate Arena faithful as she made her way between the ropes. She was able to attempt an arm bar just minutes into the match but in a career first, her submission hold would be broken by a devastating Nia Jax powerbomb. No longer confined to the octagon, Rousey was also subjected to a beating outside the ring but she stayed in the game with further submission attempts and then, in a high-risk maneuver, was able to floor Jax with a cross body from the top rope! The Baddest Woman on the Planet followed up with the biggest judo throw ever seen on WWE television and went straight back for the arm bar. Jax fought with all her might to block the move but slipping fast, it looked like we could have a new champion. That is until Alexa Bliss made an unscheduled appearance. 

Having won Money in the Bank some 90 minutes earlier in the night, Little Miss Bliss proceeded to take out both Jax and Rousey with the steel case. She then cashed it in and stole Rousey’s thunder by pinning Jax for the belt. It was a history-making event not just because it was a strong debut for Rousey, but also because Alexa Bliss is now a five-time WWE women’s champion. While wining the RAW women’s title was a perfectly planned moment of bliss, Alexa now has a huge target on her back. Be careful what you wish for!

