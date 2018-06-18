WWE Money in the Bank: 7 Shocking, Controversial Moments

1. Ronda Rousey Learns that Anything Can Happen in WWE

There’s no doubt that Ronda Rousey was born ready. She was ready for the Olympic games and she was ready for UFC, but would challenging Nia Jax for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship in her first televised singles match be a stretch too far?

Rousey received a loud welcome from the Allstate Arena faithful as she made her way between the ropes. She was able to attempt an arm bar just minutes into the match but in a career first, her submission hold would be broken by a devastating Nia Jax powerbomb. No longer confined to the octagon, Rousey was also subjected to a beating outside the ring but she stayed in the game with further submission attempts and then, in a high-risk maneuver, was able to floor Jax with a cross body from the top rope! The Baddest Woman on the Planet followed up with the biggest judo throw ever seen on WWE television and went straight back for the arm bar. Jax fought with all her might to block the move but slipping fast, it looked like we could have a new champion. That is until Alexa Bliss made an unscheduled appearance.

Having won Money in the Bank some 90 minutes earlier in the night, Little Miss Bliss proceeded to take out both Jax and Rousey with the steel case. She then cashed it in and stole Rousey’s thunder by pinning Jax for the belt. It was a history-making event not just because it was a strong debut for Rousey, but also because Alexa Bliss is now a five-time WWE women’s champion. While wining the RAW women’s title was a perfectly planned moment of bliss, Alexa now has a huge target on her back. Be careful what you wish for!