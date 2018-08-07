WWE 'Raw' Recap: Ronda Rousey Defeats Alicia Fox in Her 'Raw' In-Ring Debut

While Ronda Rousey has been part of the WWE Universe for a few months now, none of her appearances on Raw have had her actually compete in the ring; instead, she's been relegated to promos and contract signings. But that all changed this week.

In the lead-up to her match against Alexa Bliss at Summerslam, Rousey went up against Bliss' friend Alicia Fox as Bliss watched ringside.

If Rousey's goal in accepting the match against Fox was to send a message to Bliss, she can rest assured it was heard loud and clear.

Within a few minutes, Rousey had full control of the match, pummeling Fox with vicious blows. She then landed three consecutive one-armed takedowns on Fox.

Bliss tried to distract Rousey to give Fox the advantage, but the attempt proved unsuccessful. Once Rousey locked Fox in her trademark armbar, it was all over.

After the match, Bliss tried once again to pull a sneak attack on Rousey, only to get countered once again.

While Bliss has proved herself a capable champion in the past, there's no denying that the momentum is in Rousey's favor right now. The Raw Women's Championship belt may very well have a new owner soon.

