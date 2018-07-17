WWE 'Raw' Recap: Ronda Rousey Violates Suspension, Gets Title Shot at 'Summerslam'

After the chaos at Extreme Rules on Sunday, Alexa Bliss managed to retain her Raw Women's Championship title. But Ronda Rousey wasn't thrilled about that.

Rousey was suspended from Raw for 30 days after brutally attacking Bliss weeks ago. Unfortunately for Bliss, that didn't stop Rousey from interrupting the match between Bliss and Nia Jax on Sunday night's Extreme Rules in an attempt to get revenge on Bliss for stealing the championship from under Rousey's nose at Money in the Bank. Luckily, Bliss' friend Mickey James was able to stop Rousey by hitting her with a kendo stick, and Bliss kept her hold on the belt.

On Raw Monday night, Bliss appeared in the ring with James to brag about her victory yet again, only to get a surprise guest: Ronda Rousey, who showed up to Raw despite having two days left in her suspension.

Much like she did a few weeks ago, Rousey went on a rampage, assaulting both James and Bliss. The beatdown was eventually stopped by Raw General Manager Kurt Angle, who told Rousey that she would be suspended for another week.

However, in an apparent display of authority over Raw's “constable” (and Stephanie McMahon's lackey) Baron Corbin, Angle sympathized with Rousey's frustration and told her that if she follows through on the rest of the suspension, she'll have a championship match against Bliss at Summerslam.

It's been a long time coming, but it looks like Rousey will finally get her revenge against Bliss in just a few weeks. That is, if she can keep her anger in check until then.

Summerslam airs live on the WWE Network from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on August 19.