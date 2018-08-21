WWE 'Raw' Recap: 'The Shield' Reunite to Stop Braun Strowman's 'Money in the Bank' Cash-in

“The Big Dog” finally has control of his yard, and he's making it clear that he's not the same sort of champ Brock Lesnar was.

After finally defeating Lesnar for the Universal Championship at Summerslam, Roman Reigns vowed to be a universal champion who, unlike Lesnar, would regularly show up on Raw to defend his title. This week, he backed up his words by challenging Finn Bálor, the first-ever universal champion.

While the match was competitive and Bálor's athletic ability was on full display, he ultimately lost to the champ, proving that Reigns' win against Lesnar wasn't just a fluke.

But just when things were starting to die down, “The Monster Among Men” showed up.

Braun Strowman, who was none too happy that about his defeat during Reigns and Lesnar's match at Summerslam, decided to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on a winded Reigns, giving him an instant title opportunity.

With Strowman firing on all cylinders and Reigns running on empty, it seemed his victory was assured.

Fortunately for Reigns, it some friends showed up to back him up: Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, his fellow members of the iconic WWE stable “The Shield.”

While Strowman clearly had the advantage in a 1-on-1 duel, 3-on-1 was a different story. He briefly managed to fend them off, but he eventually got caught in a three-man powerslam through the announcer's table.

It's worth mentioning that since the match never actually started, Strowman still has his title opportunity despite his attempt to cash in tonight. With “The Shield” back together, it's clear that he's going to have to re-think his gameplan going forward.