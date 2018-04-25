WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble 2018: Who to Watch and Why

For the first time ever, WWE’s Royal Rumble franchise will present an event outside of North America or Canada: the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble, set to be broadcast live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The historic extravaganza will boast one of the most stacked cards in WWE history. And with the way Greatest Royal Rumble is shaping up—especially in the thunderous aftermath of WrestleMania 34—this titanic clash could easily live up to its bold name.

WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble will air live around the world on the WWE Network on Friday, April 27th. Here’s our guide to the top superstars involved in some of the key matches at Greatest Royal Rumble.

