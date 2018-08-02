WWE 'Smackdown' Recap: Charlotte Flair Returns, Gets Title Shot at 'Summerslam'

Carmella may be the current Smackdown Women's Champion, but its staring to look like her days are numbered.

On this week's episode, Renee Young interviewed Becky Lynch to discuss her title shot opportunity at Summerslam. Carmella quickly interrupted the discussion to brag about her title—as usual—but she seemed unusually cordial toward Lynch and grateful for the opportunity to face her.

But the tides turned swiftly when Lynch was caught off guard by the sound of James Ellsworth's entrance music playing despite Ellsworth being fired the week before. Ellsworth didn't show up, and Carmella took the opportunity to attack Lynch from behind.

Fortunately, Lynch got help from her best friend, Charlotte Flair, who returned to Smackdown after taking time off due to an injury. Smackdown General Manager Paige later informed Carmella that thanks to her attack on Lynch, she'd have to face Flair later in the night. If Flair won, she'd become part of the Women's Championship match at Summerslam in a Triple Threat.

Carmella had no qualms about resorting to dirty tactics during their match, and even threw Flair into the timekeeper's area to keep her incapacitated and out of the ring for as long as possible. But Flair's physical prowess gave her the advantage, and she landed a vicious moonsault followed by a figure eight submission hold tog get Carmella to tap out.

Charlotte has already proven she can take on the champ, but being in the ring with her best friend Becky Lynch during Summerslam adds another foil to the situation. Will there be a new champion, or can the chaos of a Triple Threat match lead to Carmella keeping her belt?

Summerslam airs live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on August 18, exclusively on the WWE Network.