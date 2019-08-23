WWE Stars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are Engaged

WWE Superstars and championship-duo Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are now engaged, only months after their relationship became public.

Lynch and Rollins, the WWE Universal Champion and half of the Raw Tag Team Champions alongside Braun Strowman, were reportedly on vacation when he popped the question. The WWE Raw Women’s Champion took to social media to show off the diamond she’ll be carrying around with her gold.

Check it out here:



Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life. ❤️💍❤️ @wwerollins pic.twitter.com/pfMEyEltGS — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 22, 2019

Hardcore wrestling fans have suspected for some time that the two were seeing each other, but they only went pubic with their relationship in May. The WWE quickly capitalized on their love and booked the couple in a TV storyline culminating in them defending both their belts in a mixed-tag team match at Extreme Rules.

Since then, they've been seen sparingly on TV together, but we have to believe Vince McMahon is drawing up some sort of plan to make money off this.

The WWE issued a brief statement on the engagement, saying, “WWE is thrilled to congratulate Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch on the news of their engagement.”

Wrestling podcast host David LaGreca suggested they get married in a ring, à la Randy Savage and Elizabeth. We certainly wouldn’t be opposed to that.

Congratulations to the happy couple!