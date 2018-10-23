WWE Superstars and Legends React to Roman Reigns's Cancer Announcement on Twitter

Last night on WWE RAW, Roman Reigns (real name Leati Joseph Anoaʻi) announced he was relinquishing his WWE Universal Championship due to a battle with leukemia. Reigns was first diagnosed with the disease 11 years ago, before his WWE career began. In an emotional announcement, Reigns thanked the WWE for their support of him throughout the years.



.@WWERomanReigns has to relinquish the Universal Championship due to a battle with leukemia. #Raw pic.twitter.com/EhomllNwjK — WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2018

After last night, WWE fans and legends took to Twitter to show their support for Reigns in his upcoming battle.