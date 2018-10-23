WWE Superstars and Legends React to Roman Reigns's Cancer Announcement on Twitter

Last night on WWE RAW, Roman Reigns (real name Leati Joseph Anoaʻi) announced he was relinquishing his WWE Universal Championship due to a battle with leukemia. Reigns was first diagnosed with the disease 11 years ago, before his WWE career began. In an emotional announcement, Reigns thanked the WWE for their support of him throughout the years.
.@WWERomanReigns has to relinquish the Universal Championship due to a battle with leukemia. #Raw pic.twitter.com/EhomllNwjK
— WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2018
After last night, WWE fans and legends took to Twitter to show their support for Reigns in his upcoming battle.
‘Courage - strength in the face of pain or grief.’ You have given us your everything including a courageously vulnerable moment. We, your WWE family, give you all of our love and support. #ThankYouRoman #NeverGiveUp
— John Cena (@JohnCena) October 23, 2018
Love you @wweromanreigns You taught me so much about what it means to be a superstar here. Can’t wait to see you back ❤️
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) October 23, 2018
Including the CEO of the WWE, Vince McMahon.
A warrior, through and through. @WWERomanReigns, your entire #WWE family stands with you. #ThankYouRoman https://t.co/rJy3xYb1jo
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) October 23, 2018
Well-wishers have been using the hashtag #ThankYouRoman to reach out to Reigns and remind him of how much he’s done for the WWE community.
Roman is one of the best I’ve ever been in the ring with and one of the guys I respect and look up to the most in this industry.
My thoughts are with him and his family. I can’t wait to see him overcome this and get to share a locker room with him again soon.#ThankYouRoman
— . (@FightOwensFight) October 23, 2018
.@WWERomanReigns you are the definition of what it means to be a leader and a champion and one of the toughest lads on the planet. We are all behind you and sending love. You will beat this. #ThankYouRoman
— Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 23, 2018
Fight on to victory my courageous brother! pic.twitter.com/wuYAoxa48p
— Bret Hart (@BretHart) October 23, 2018
Nothing but love and respect for @WWERomanReigns
I’ve really enjoyed working together over the past year, I can’t wait till he’s back kicking ass where he belongs. Thoughts and prayers are with you 🙏 ❤️
— TJ Wilson (@TJWilson) October 23, 2018
Sending my thoughts and prayers your way @WWERomanReigns ... Thank you and stay strong! 🙏🏻🙌🏼
— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) October 23, 2018
About to board my flight to Newark and hearing news about my #GoodBrother and one of the hardest working, strongest brothers I know @WWERomanReigns , got a pit in my stomach.
My family throwing so many prayers at you..
Love you bro.
— Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) October 23, 2018
We been here for u, and will stay here for u. Day one uce. We love you. @WWERomanReigns #ThankYouRoman pic.twitter.com/eszthQWPAC
— The Usos (@WWEUsos) October 23, 2018
Roman is one of the nicest people I’ve ever had the privilege to share a locker room with. We all knew he was the locker room leader and we all aspired to be like him. Come back stronger than ever my friend #ThankYouRoman @WWERomanReigns
— Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) October 23, 2018
Selfless.
Humble.
The Man. #ThankYouRoman
— Dash (@DashWilderWWE) October 23, 2018
He’s our locker room leader.
He IS the business.
He’ll be back.
You got this, champ. #ThankYouRoman
— Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) October 23, 2018
If there's anyone that can beat this, it's @WWERomanReigns. Thank you for everything. @WWE
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@MustafaAliWWE) October 23, 2018