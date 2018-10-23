News

WWE Superstars and Legends React to Roman Reigns's Cancer Announcement on Twitter

In an emotional WWE RAW, Roman Reigns tells the audience his leukemia has returned

Last night on WWE RAW, Roman Reigns (real name Leati Joseph Anoaʻi) announced he was relinquishing his WWE Universal Championship due to a battle with leukemia. Reigns was first diagnosed with the disease 11 years ago, before his WWE career began. In an emotional announcement, Reigns thanked the WWE for their support of him throughout the years.


After last night, WWE fans and legends took to Twitter to show their support for Reigns in his upcoming battle.


Including the CEO of the WWE, Vince McMahon.



Well-wishers have been using the hashtag #ThankYouRoman to reach out to Reigns and remind him of how much he’s done for the WWE community.




