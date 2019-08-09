WWE Takes Over Toronto With SummerSlam

WWE Superstars will be taking over the city of Toronto for the biggest party of the summer, SummerSlam. An annual tradition since 1988, SummerSlam is one of the biggest wrestling pay-per-views of all time and has hosted many iconic moments.

The event itself will be jam-packed with plenty of action as the “Beast Slayer” Seth Rollins takes on WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch defends her WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Natalya Neidhart in a submission match, and legends Trish Stratus and Goldberg return to the squared circle. Kofi Kingston will also defend his WWE Championship against Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens will put his WWE career on the line against Shane McMahon. And that's just a taste of the action that the sold-out arena will host this weekend.

As if the bevy of high-caliber matches isn't enough, the SummerSlam meet and greet will also take place August 9 to August 11 at Metro Toronto Convention Centre. Fans will have access to their favorite WWE Superstars and legends during autograph signings and photograph opportunities at the biggest WWE fan event of the summer.

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre will also host the 6,400 sq. ft. SummerSlam Superstore throughout the weekend. This free to the public shop will house the largest collection of SummerSlam merchandise under one roof, including Championship titles, Superstar apparel, and a wide range of SummerSlam items. The Superstore is open on Friday from 2-10 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

That won’t be all, though. The WWE, an international partner of Special Olympics, will host a Unified boat race at the Balmy Beach Canoe Club on Monday, August 12. Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners will be joined by Lynch and WWE Superstars Ali, No Way Jose, and Tony Nese while they participate in technique drills and games, culminating with a 150m race to end the day.

For more information, visit WWE.com/SummerSlam. SummerSlam will air live on pay-per-view and the WWE Network starting at 7 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on August 11.