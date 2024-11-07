WWE, the worldwide leader in sports-entertainment, recently announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind developmental program designed to provide up-and-coming independent wrestlers with a more organised pathway to a potential career with the global entertainment brand. The program is called “WWE ID”, short for WWE Independent Development, and is seen by many as a welcome step for ensuring the safety of those learning a particularly risky trade. M&F takes a look at the details and asks some of the company’s current success stories for their own take.

Following the 2021 launch of WWE’s NIL program, where the company began taking a keener interest in signing promising college athletes as potential WWE stars of the future, the new ID scheme has been constructed to support independent wrestling schools and prospects with world-class training, development and mentorship.

Johnny Gargano was a prolific independent wrestler before signing with WWE in 2016. Before hitting the big stage, he’d endured badly constructed wrestling rings and less than comfortable working environments while “paying his dues.”

“I trained in a basement, with a broken ring,” Gargano tells M&F. “I trained in a garage, with no heat, and that’s just something that we were all very used to because there was no other way about it, right?”

Gargano hopes that WWE’s seal of approval on wrestling schools will encourage health and safety practices to improve across the whole industry. “The fact now, that WWE is saying; ‘go to these schools, it’s going to have great trainers, you’re going to have all the resources in the world, I think it’s going to be great for independent wrestling and I think it’s going to be great for all the young wrestlers who just wanna get started, because that’s the hardest thing — is getting started, right?”

Brands like WWE and the NFL understand that skills should be nurtured as early as possible

WWE is following in the footsteps of other major brands like the NFL, who take a keen interest in the development of an athlete almost from the time they get started with their chosen sport. “WWE ID is the latest in our efforts to identify and support the journey of up-and-coming wrestlers, in turn raising the profile of, and strengthening the independent wrestling ecosystem,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque in a statement provided to M&F.

While some observers have labelled the move as a means of getting a first look at those who show the potential to be the next Hulk Hogan, John Cena, or The Rock, signing up such hot prospects before rival companies get a chance, there’s also a welcome safety element to the WWE ID scheme. Wrestling training schools have been worryingly unregulated in the past, with anyone who has laced up a pair of boots seemingly able to charge a small fortune in exchange for inconsistently reliable promises of fame.

As part of the scheme, WWE has already put it’s “ID” badge on seriously reputable schools such as Booker T’s ‘Reality of Wrestling’ group in Houston, Cody Rhodes’ ‘Nightmare Factory’ in Atlanta Seth Rollins’ ‘Black and Brave Academy’ in Davenport, Iowa, the ‘Elite Pro Wrestling Training Center’ in Concord, N.H. and the ‘KnokX Pro Academy’ in Los Angeles — the first WWE ID independent wrestling schools to earn official designation.

WWE ID provides a direct stream to the top of the industry

The new scheme will identify top independent wrestling prospects, not just schools, with an official WWE ID designation and will support their individual developmental journey by providing financial opportunities and assisting with training and mentorship, including access to world-class facilities, best-in-class ring training, strength and conditioning coaches and more. WWE ID will also give passionate wrestling fans with an opportunity to follow the paths of these standout prospects on the independent wrestling scene through curated behind-the-scenes content as well as posting highlights and matches showcased across WWE’s immensely popular social platforms.

“If you think about it, it’s nice to have that direct stream to get to WWE says,” Carmelo Hayes, a current WWE SmackDown brand star, who first wrestled on the New England independent wrestling scene. “I know, even when I came in as a talent, it was like ‘who do you train with to get to where you wanna go? And a lot of times (people) will tell you, find a notable school. Well, how do you know if a school’s notable?” WWE’s ID scheme aims to provide that clarity. “So, to have a WWE stamp on a school is a huge selling point to get new students,” explains Hayes.

Being a WWE Superstar is not all about bright spotlights and adoring fans, and those athletes that make the leap from trainee to NXT talent, and then become part of WWE’s main programming such as RAW and SmackDown need all the help that they can get. Tiffany Stratton was a trampoline gymnast before becoming a weightlifter, bodybuilder, and ultimately a WWE huge success story.

“It’s definitely going to be game changing for people who are on the indies,” she tells M&F.

And the current Money in the Bank briefcase owner has her own helpful ideas about how WWE can continue to prepare future stars for the rigors of the road. At WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando, FL, prospects are schooled on strength, nutrition and recovery, but are increasingly in need of support with keeping up with the constant grind of travel.

“It’s super important, and I feel like we could do, like, a better job of telling people what it’s like on the roads, and stuff like that, because you don’t really get prepped for it,” explains Stratton. “There isn’t really much you can do, you just kind of get thrown into it, and it’s a lot at first. You gotta juggle so many things, but eventually you get the hang of it, and you get into your little routine.”

It really does take a special type of athlete to become the larger-than-life WWE characters that set arenas around the world ablaze. The future of the brands’ continued popularity depends greatly on finding and nurturing the next big box office draw.

“I think, at the end of the day, (WWE) was always looking at the independent scene for wrestlers,” says Chelsea Green, who was spotted by WWE talent scouts during her own journey to the top. “There’s so many amazing talents that come from the indies.” Green is right, if WWE wants to raid the smaller pro wrestling outfits of talent, they’ve long had the resources to do so. But now, with the ID scheme, WWE is able to give something back to the process. “It feels correct,” she says Piper Niven, who began her own grappling career in Scotland before making it to WWE.

