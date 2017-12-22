WWE's Sasha Banks on the Women's 'Royal Rumble' and What's Next for the 'Women's Revolution'

On Monday, Stephanie McMahon made a huge announcement to the entire WWE Raw women's division: The reveal of the first ever women's Royal Rumble, an iconic event that has been a WWE staple for decades.

Among those superstars in attendance was the "Legit Boss" Sasha Banks. While Banks confirmed to Muscle & Fitness that she wasn't told what McMahon would say prior to the live announcement, she also admits it was pretty easy to see coming. "I kind of figured that's [what] it was going to be with January right around the corner and Royal Rumble coming up. What else was she going to announce? That we were all fired? That would have sucked." We can't really argue with that.

Regardless of its inevitability, Banks is still undeniably excited for the event: "It's really cool to be given another opportunity for the women and it's incredible to see. I'm really excited to see the potential."

As far as preparation for the event is concerned, Banks confesses that it's a bit too early to start preparations for the match, since WWE hasn't even confirmed which superstars will be in it. Regardless, "when the time comes around and we actually find out which women are gonna be in it, that's when I'll be doing most of my studying. I'll definitely be going to the WWE network and be watching past Royal Rumbles to get an idea of what I could do to stay in it. "

As for what's next for the "Women's Revolution," Banks tell us that she's excited to get to the point where the men's and women's division get equal share of events. "We've pretty much almost done all the 'first time evers' and getting those things to the side. Where people aren't going to be like 'Oh, this is the [first time for] the women.' Hopefully [women] main event in WrestleMania, but also [I] just [want to] make this a normal thing where we're not just dedicating interviews to [talking to] the women's [division] because it's the 'first time ever.' We're just gonna talk to, the face of the company, Sasha Banks, because she's a badass and we wanna talk to her. "

The first-ever women's Royal Rumble will air live from Philadelphia on January 28, 2018.