Actor Tom Hopper's Advice for Looking and Feeling Better Than Ever

Tom Hopper is far more than a pretty face starring in Umbrella Academy. When an up-and-coming actor, he set himself apart with his overwhelming physical presence. His mass earned him burly and menacing roles in British TV shows like Black Sails Game of Thrones. In addition to doing damage in the gym with weights, he has also fine-tuned his diet.

He sticks to a consistently clean diet, shunning refined sugars and processed foods in favor of natural sweeteners and lots of organic meats and vegetables.

Check out Hopper's lifestyle, diet, and training tips to achieve the body of a Hollywood tough guy.

Tom Hopper Snapshot

Birth Date: Jan. 28, 1985

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 210 pounds

Birthplace: Coalville, England

Occupation: Actor

Instagram: tom.hopperhops

