Marine Barracks Washington is known as the “Oldest post of the Corps.” The unit was founded, and many Americans may know “8th & I” in Washington. D.C. as the host venue for the Marines’ Evening Parades. During the summer months, they showcase The President’s Own” United States Marine Band, The Commandant’s Own United States Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, the Silent Drill Platoon, the official United States Marine Corps Color Guard and the 8th & I Marines. There is also the popular mascot, Chesty XVI, who many consider to be the highlight of the show.

Since 1957, visitors and guests have ventured to the post to see this spectacle. What makes the performances stand out is how smoothly each Marine executes their steps and movements as well as how statuesque they can look for several minutes at a time.

Another group of Marines at the 8th and I do very important work and hold themselves to the same standards. The World-Famous Body Bearers are responsible for executing flawless funerals at Arlington National Cemetery and across the National Capital Region. for those that are to be laid to rest. They call themselves “the last to let you down” because they are aware of the importance of conducting the final honors and take the work and training for it as serious as possible.

Corporal Jacob Dorton is one of the leaders of this elite group. A former Men’s Physique competitor, Dorton joined the Marines shortly after he had competed in the NPC Wasatch Warrior contest. To be in the role he is now is something he never takes for granted, and that is why he maintains the highest standards for himself with every workout, meal, and task of his job.

“The person you are there for has done something incredible for their country, community, and family. To be someone that pays tribute to them is a humbling honor.”

How to Become a Body Bearer

The Body Bearers have very specific requirements to apply in this role. Applicants must be between 5’10” and 6’4” tall, be able to curl 115 pounds, military press 135 pounds, bench press 225 pounds, and squat 315 pounds, all for 10 reps each. Only those ranked as Sergeant or below can apply and must commit 30 months to ceremonial drill school.

There are also regular weight standards that must be maintained, and they must keep up first-class physical fitness tests and combat fitness tests. The field is competitive and those chosen must also undergo a year of even more intensive training to prove they are prepared to perform ceremonial duties.

Corporal Kent Place works alongside Dorton and has been involved with many funerals throughout his career. Being able to maintain perfect posture, execution, and remain stoic from start to finish is a must, and Place helps those in training prepare for the day they are called to serve.

“We can’t make any mistakes and bring attention to ourselves,” he explained. “Even though they are watching us, we can’t give them a reason to notice us.”

There are approximately 12 Body Bearers at the 8th and I, and six are called to duty for a funeral. The joint standard is eight. That makes the strength and ability of each Body Bearer that more important. They don’t see themselves as six individual parts but rather one cohesive unit.

Dorton said, “Each of us must be able to do our own part so we collectively can do what we are there to do.”

Any misstep or mistake that could bring attention to themselves may distract the family, who is grieving in that moment. That is why they have dedicated so many hours, days, and months to prepare for such an occasion.

Training as a Body Bearer

There is nothing fancy or ceremonial about the training of a Body Bearer. A portion of their work and preparation is done in the parking garage of the 8th and I. The Body Bearers endure very hot temperatures while they conduct rehearsals and workouts. There are platforms, a casket, weights, a pull up bar, and a long garage for running and sled pushing. They even work with weighted garbage cans.

The workouts are not just about reps and steps. They are also training specific actions and motions and doing their very best to not show any emotion while doing it. If they can conduct themselves in uncomfortable conditions, then they are more likely to do so when it matters most.

On this particular day, a Marine was admonished for improper foot placement and had to perform 60 reps or barbell curls with 115 pounds, followed by a run to the other end of the parking garage and back. He then had to perform bent-over rows with the same weight. Place could be heard calling him out for making a facial expression while pushing himself to get each rep.

“Relax your face! You keep moving your eyebrow and lips. Keep going!”

To someone seeing this for the first time, it may seem harsh when a Marine is told to keep going beyond exhaustion while being admonished for showing signs of struggle. Dorton explained that the intent is to train Marines to master their bearing under extreme fatigue, and that the students understand these physical demands when deciding to undergo the process of becoming a Body Bearer.

“It is very important that they can maintain their faces while pushing themselves because they cannot show any emotion or strain while they are performing their duties.”

Place added, “This is the family’s worst day, which is why we must always be at our best.”

The students are also required to do pull-ups, perform sled pushes, weighted carries the length of the parking garage, and that is just during that portion of the morning. They also train in a gym doing other exercises. The way they look is important, but they train for function. It is common to see the Body Bearers performing the previously mentioned exercises as well as deadlifts, dead hangs, and other movements. What you will not see in the gym is lifting straps.

“They gotta have a strong grip,” said Dorton.

Their strength and stamina are not only for walking the casket and person lying inside it to their final resting place. They must also hold the person being honored above shoulder height. This is symbolic because they are above their hearts, and the family can see the casket without the Marines blocking the view.

The Body Bearers hold themselves to a lofty standard, and they work to maintain it as well because they may not be limited to one service in a day.

“I have done as many as eight in a single day,” Place recalled. “And I had to look the same during the final one as I did the first one.”

A Humbling Honor

Very few people see the way the Body Bearers train for their work, but many people see the final result when they attend a funeral they are working. Despite so many people seeing them while they perform their solemn duties, they don’t look for recognition and are not making the moment about themselves. They understand that the day is for the family as well as the person being laid to rest, and the honor of performing the service and being a part of that is enough for them.

“Being of service is the reward,” said Place. “Doing something in service is always the true reward, whether you are talking about being a Body Bearer, doing something in your community, or anything else where you help someone. The service is the reward.” To learn more about Marine Barracks Washington and the Body Bearers, go to their website.